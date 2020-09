PETALING JAYA: Business sentiment among Malaysian companies experienced a slight uptick for the fourth quarter of the year (Q4’20) despite remaining in the contractionary zone, according to Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) Malaysia’s Business Optimism Index (BOI) study.

In a report, it revealed that the country’s BOI rose 0.50 percentage points (pp) to -12.93 pp in Q4’20 from -13.33 pp in Q3’20, while on a year-to-year (y-o-y) basis the index fell by -22.41 pp to -12.83 pp from +9.58 pp reported in Q4’19.

Dun & Bradstreet Malaysia Sdn Bhd CEO Audrey Chia pointed out that the improvement in consumer confidence and rebound in manufacturing activities over the last couple of months are signs of gradual recovery in certain sectors of the Malaysian economy.

“However, it is still premature to predict if sentiments will continue to experience an uptrend as the global economy is still reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said in a statement.

“With the emphasis on new sources of economic growth through the digitalization, upskilling and reskilling programmes targeted at key sectors for Budget 2021, we expect these new measures to enhance the resilience of the Malaysian business community and be better prepared to tide through the uncertainties ahead.”

For Q4, four of the six business indicators of D&B’s BOI studies have moved upwards from the previous quarter.

The study showed that the period saw volume of sales inched up from -19.20 pp in Q3’20 to -16.67 pp, net profit increased from -22.4 pp to -20.63 pp, new orders jumped from -12 pp to -1.59 pp and employment levels inched up minimally from -10.4 pp tp -10.32 pp.

Against the previous quarter, selling price fell from -7.2 pp to -11.9 pp and inventory levels plunged from -8.8 pp to -15.87 pp in the current quarter.

On a y-o-y basis, all six indicators fell for the fourth quarter of 2020, led by volumes sale which plummeted from +23.33 pp to -16.67 pp, net profits from +9.17 pp to -20.63 pp, new orders from +21.67 pp to -1.59, selling prices from +0.83 pp to -11.90 pp, inventory levels from -1.67 pp to -15.87 pp and employment levels from +4.17 pp to -10.32 pp.

For the fourth quarter, D&B noted that the manufacturing and services sectors have seen slight improvements while the construction and wholesale trade sectors are most pessimistic.

It said the manufacturing sector has shown some bright spots, with three indicators jumping into the positive zone, as volume of sales has jumped from -10.0 pp in Q3’20 to +5.0 pp in Q4’20.

The services sector has shown some signs of improvement with four indicators improving from the last quarter.

Meanwhile, it noted that the wholesale industry has emerged as one of the most pessimistic sectors with five of six indicators in the negative zone, with the construction sector was the most downbeat with all indicators in the contractionary zone.

At the other end, for the quarter, the agriculture sector has emerged as the most positive sector with two of six indicators in the positive zone and no indicators in the negative zone.