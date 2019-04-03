Business sentiments decline for third consecutive quarter: Study

PETALING JAYA: Business sentiments among Malaysian companies have slipped for three consecutive quarters as of the second quarter (Q2) of 2019, said Dun & Bradstreet Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

A study by Dun & Bradstreet Malaysia revealed that the business optimism index (BOI) has dropped further from 8.92 percentage points (ppt) in Q1 2019 to 5.61ppt in Q2 2019. On a year-on-year basis, the BOI moderated visibly from 12.58ppt in Q2 2018 to 5.61ppt in Q2 2019.

Dun & Bradstreet Malaysia CEO Audrey Chia said the overall outlook has dampened for Q2 2019 due to weakening external demand, lower public investments and slower pace of growth in China.

“The outlook among the manufacturing, construction and wholesale sectors have been relatively downbeat. However, sentiments within the services and financial sectors will remain resilient on the back of strong consumer spending,” she said in a statement.

Among the six business indicators included in the BOI study, only one indicator climbed upwards on a quarter-on-quarter (qoq) basis for Q2 2019 namely, selling price, which rose from 2.94ppt in Q1 2019 to 6.83ppt in Q2 2019.

The other five business indicators – volume of sales, net profits, new orders, inventory levels and employment levels – fell on a qoq basis.

On a year-on-year basis, only inventory levels showed improvement, from 3.50ppt in Q2 2018 to 4.39ppt in Q2 2019, while all other indicators declined.

The services sector was the most optimistic with all six indicators in the positive zone. Volume of sales jumped from 2.38ppt in Q1 2019 to 24.72ppt in Q2 2019 and net profits rose from 10.71ppt to 21.35ppt during the same period.

This is followed by the transport sector which had five indicators in the expansionary zone, with three indicators rising in Q2 2019 namely net profits, selling price and inventory levels.

The financial sector had four indicators in the expansionary zone. Volume of sales, new orders, inventory levels and net profits fell while employment levels rose.

The construction sector had five indicators in the negative zone, with four out of the six indicators having moderated downwards while the manufacturing sector had three indicators in the negative zone.

The wholesale sector was the most pessimistic with all six indicators in the negative zone.