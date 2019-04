KUALA LUMPUR: As business conditions deteriorated in the second half of 2018 (2H18), the Malaysian Chinese business community turned cautious about the economic outlook in the first half of 2019 (1H19), but they expect conditions to likely improve in 2H19 relative to 1H19.

According to the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) Malaysia’s Business and Economic Conditions Survey Report for 2H18 and 1H19 forecast released today, 48% of respondents indicated that business conditions have deteriorated in 2H18. About 32.5% of respondents reported “satisfactory” business performance while 19.5% have expanded their business.

Faced with the softening of global growth, still considerable external headwinds amid weak domestic sentiment, businesses in Malaysia are generally cautious about the economic outlook in 1H19 with 50.2% of respondents being “neutral” and 37.5% pessimistic. Only 12.3% of total respondents were optimistic.

ACCCIM president Tan Sri Ter Leong Yap (pix) said on balance, businesses are of the view that the Malaysian economy would remain challenging in 2019 as there are higher percentage of respondents (32.6%) who are “pessimistic” relative to being “optimistic” (15.3%).

Businesses’ guardedness about economic conditions will likely to improve in 2H19 as lower percentage of respondents (29.6% in 2H19 vs 37.5% in 1H19) have pessimistic views while those with optimistic views improved to 17.8% from 12.3% in 1H19.

“The respondents are cautiously optimistic about the economy in 2020 (25.7% vs 15.3% in 2019) probably premised on a more stable domestic policy landscape as well as the expected improvement of the federal government’s fiscal balance sheet in 2020 after rationalisation and debt consolidation,” Ter said at the ACCCIM press conference today.

Of notable observation is that cash flows conditions are expected to remain tight as indicated by 46.3% of respondents in 1H19 (41.3% in 2H18) while the number of respondents indicated satisfactory dropped to 46.6% from 50% in 2H18. A higher percentage of businesses (44.6%) expect debtors’ conditions to worsen in 1H19 from 38.2% in 2H18.

By sector, manufacturing showed improvement in business prospects in 2H19 with a higher percentage of respondents (72.4%) indicating between neutral and optimistic outlook compared to 59.4% in 1H19.

The construction sector recorded the highest percentage of respondents (44.3% in 1H19 and 40.5% in 2H19) with pessimistic views about business conditions, inflicted largely by the review of several mega projects as well as the consolidation of residential and non-residential projects.

“The top five factors cited by companies influencing their business operations and domestic business conditions are competitive pressures in the domestic market; lower domestic demand; government policies; increase in prices of raw materials; and ringgit fluctuations,” said Ter.