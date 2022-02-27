Buy on weakness amid Russia-Ukraine war: Researchers

PETALING JAYA: The Russian invasion of Ukraine is not expected to derail Malaysia’s current economic and corporate earnings recovery, and any correction in the FBM KLCI is believed to be a good opportunity to accumulate stocks.

How will this latest development affect the FBM KLCI, commodity prices and inflation?

A quick check by TA Research on three similar historical events – September 11 attack on the United States and subsequent US invasion of Afghanistan; US invasion of Iraq; and Russian annexation of Crimea from Ukraine – revealed that the impact on the FBM KLCI was short-term in nature.

TA Research said that during the 9/11 and Iraq attacks, the FBM KLCI rebounded from the fourth and third months after the events respectively while the Crimea incident had no visible negative impact. Crude oil prices were on a downtrend post 9/11 due to a weaker US economy and higher output from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and non-Opec producers. The oil glut persisted until 2004.

Gold as a safe-haven commodity performed well during these periods. Meanwhile, crude palm oil prices fell initially, in tandem with the correction in crude oil prices and weaker demand outlook. Nonetheless, prices advanced later due to spillover effect from stronger exports of soybeans and higher crushing margin, and CPO’s price performance was mixed during the Iraq attack.

“In 2014, the strong economic growth in the US and China supported high crude oil prices while gold weakened in anticipation of a rate hike in the US, which bolstered the US dollar. CPO price rallied initially but succumbed to selling pressure after production gained traction, demand weakened and competitiveness against soybean evaporated. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was tame in 2001 and 2003 but the higher reading in 2014 reflected the impact of strong oil prices, and not so much the Crimea incident. No doubt, market conditions are different now because of Covid-19 and the disruptions in the supply chain,“ it added.

The research house said tougher sanctions against Russia may provoke retaliation that exerts further pressure on input prices, especially commodities, but this should lower consumption and prompt central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve, to rethink aggressive tightening measures.

“We maintain our end-2022 FBM KLCI target at 1,700. Buy undervalued blue chips such as Axiata Group Bhd, Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd, Malayan Banking Bhd, Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (PetChem), Sime Darby Bhd, Westports Holdings Bhd, QL Resources Bhd, commodity plays in the oil & gas MISC Bhd, Pantech Group Holdings Bhd, PetChem, Velesto Energy Bhd and plantations IOI Corp Bhd, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd, Sime Darby Plantation Bhd, TSH Resources Bhd, United Malacca Bhd sectors.”

Meanwhile, RHB Research warned that near-term volatility will spike as riskoff is the default knee-jerk investor reaction until there is better clarity on the extent of the crisis.

“We do not believe Russia intends to be an occupying force amid a hostile Ukrainian populace and risk of extensive Western economic sanctions. A limited conflict could be an opportunity for investors to accumulate positions in value stocks and recovery plays. A prolonged crisis could endanger global recovery.”

It highlighted that the Ukraine crisis is a significant inflationary event. The spike in commodity prices will exacerbate global inflationary pressures and present the US Federal Reserve with a dilemma on how aggressive it can act to tame inflation without triggering a recession. A prolonged crisis and higher oil and other commodity prices will impact the resilience of the global economic recovery.

“In the near term, expect a shift to defensive sectors – consumer, healthcare, utilities, basic materials, REITs and resilient high dividend-yielding stocks. Malaysia has limited trade and business ties with Russia and Ukraine, and offers a partial short-term hedge to investors given the importance of oil and gas and CPO to the domestic economy. Surging aluminium prices bode well for Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd as the supply deficit worsens.”

RHB said its 2022 strategy report that highlighted investment themes which include a trading oriented market, rotation into value sectors on the back of a looming recovery and centred around a core defensive posture, has played out relatively well thus far.

“While Ukraine was not a part of our base case assumptions, the longer the crisis persists, the more fuel it will add to commodity prices. This now requires a re-examination of our plantation sector view but dovetails well with our overweight call on the oil and gas and basic materials sectors. A limited incursion only into eastern Ukraine could contain the geopolitical fall out and limit the loss of face on both sides.”

In such a scenario, RHB emphasised that the ongoing market volatility could be an opportunity to accumulate. However, an ill-advised advance by Russian forces into greater Ukraine involving substantial loss of civilian life, escalation of sanctions, and involvement of Nato forces would be a worst-case scenario.