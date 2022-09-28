Caely clears air on purported board appointments, issues apology

PETALING JAYA: The new board of Caely Holdings Bhd has confirmed that there was no relevant appointment or withdrawal documents signed by Datuk Jovian Mandagie and Sandraruben Neelamagham in regard to their purported appointments to the company’s board.

The confirmation follows the outcome of a recent internal inspection of documentation.

Jovian on June 16, 2022 denied he had been appointed executive vice chairman of Caely and said the appointment announcement made on June 14, 2022 by the former board tarnished his corporate, business and personal reputation. He said he took the matter seriously, and would seek legal advice on the matter to pursue all means necessary to report such wrongdoing to the relevant authorities.

Subsequently, the former board members on June 17, 2022 issued announcements pertaining to the withdrawal of Jovian and Sandraruben’s appointments, claiming that the appointments of directors were not put into effect due to miscommunication.

Caely executive chairman Ng Keok Chai said today it understands that such perfunctory explanation from the former board members will not satisfy Jovian, Sandraruben and other shareholders.

“As such, the newly appointed board of directors Caely hereby apologise to Jovian and Sandraruben for any inconveniences as a result of the possible misconducts and wrongdoings by the former board. We also hope that the company’ will not be implicated by the former board’s actions as it is not the company’s intention for such unfortunate incidents. We are regretful and sorry that such an incident had happened. Therefore, we as the new board and management of Caely are committed to provide our support, assistance and proof of wrongdoings to Jovian, Sanrdraruben and others if required.”

Other than that, he said, the company reserves its rights towards any possible misconduct by the former board during the period between June 15, 2022 and Aug 29, 2022 while pending the handover to the new board.

“To recap, the current board should be effective following the EGM which was on June 15, 2022 but was forcefully held back by the former board until the High Court’s ruling on Aug 29, 2022 declaring the validity of EGM and the resolutions passed during that EGM restraining the former members of the board from acting as directors.

“We are currently inspecting all the records of announcements, communications, decisions, and/or material activities made during this period and if such communication or activities are found inappropriate or misleading, the new board will immediately rectify and update the shareholders and relevant authorities accordingly,” said Ng in a statement.

He said the new directors of Caely vouch that they will leave no stone unturned and will provide full assistance in the ongoing investigation on the mis-appropriation of RM30.55 million funds from Caely (M) Sdn Bhd.

He added that the company has initiated internal inspections and will engage independent forensic specialists to conduct investigations in order to support and facilitate the investigations conducted by the authorities to protect the best interests of the stakeholders from the possible misconducts or wrongdoings of the former board.