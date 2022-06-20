Caely founder lodges police report against board over ‘false, misleading’ info

PETALING JAYA: Caely Holdings Bhd founder Datin Fong Nyok Yoon has lodged a police report against the company’s board of directors for the dissemination of false and misleading information on Bursa Malaysia, following the revelation made by fashion designer Datuk Jovian Mandagie, that his appointment as the group’s executive vice chairman was false.

Fong lodged the report last Friday after reading news that Jovian was seeking legal advice to act against Caely.

Fong said she is disappointed with how the current board of directors has proceeded with the appointment of both directors at that time, namely Jovian (executive vice chairman) and Sandraruben Neelamagham (independent and non-executive director). This has resulted in the allegations by Jovian that the appointment is false, untrue and misleading.

“The announcement of such appointments without agreement from the appointed has led to a false and misleading representation of the group to our shareholders. It reflects the incompetency and lack of transparency of the personnel responsible,” Fong said in a statement today.

In her police report, she said the directors were only given documents with regard to their qualification and adequacy. The impression was given to those present during the meeting was that the two new candidates had consented to be appointed as directors.

Fong said the two resolutions and draft announcements pertaining to the appointment were posted by the company’s secretary via the Caely board’s WhatsApp group on June 14, 2022 at 6.40pm. The board was requested to approve the resolutions by 6.50pm, only a 10-minute time frame for consideration and deliberation. In any event, she did not approve the appointments. She was shocked to discover that the candidates never consented to the appointments in the first place.

Fong also said in her police report that the press releases issued by Caely were misleading and made without the approval of the board of directors.

“The board did not approve any resolution to appoint the public relations agency who disseminated press releases,” she said.

At an EGM last week, nine directors were removed from Caely’s board by its shareholders except for Fong, and four new directors were appointed. However, the incumbent board of directors refused to recognise the outcome of the meeting. The requisitionists have filed a legal action against Caely to, among others, seek a declaration that the EGM was validly held.