Caely proposes to change name to Classita Holdings

PETALING JAYA: Caely Holdings Bhd is proposing to change its name to Classita Holdings Bhd subject to the approval of shareholders at its forthcoming AGM.

“The proposed change of name is to have a new corporate identity for the company’s existing and future undertakings,” it said in Bursa Malaysia filing today.

If approved by shareholders, the change of name will take effect from the date of issuance of notice of registration of new name.

Amid a boardroom tussle, the company is requesting the record of depositors as at Oct 21, 2022 from Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn Bhd to verify the shareholdings of the company’s former executive vice-chairman Datin Seri Jessie Wong Siaw Puie and four others – Zhang Jia, Leow Boon Kin, Datuk JP Low Kok Chuan and Cheng Kwee.

This came after Caely was issued with another requisition notice to convene an EGM.

It is seeking legal advice and said it will announce any material development accordingly.