PETALING JAYA: Cagamas Holdings Bhd achieved its highest total aggregate issuances since 2008 worth RM15.8 billion last year, comprising 22 new Cagamas debt securities and five new Cagamas foreign currency issuance exercises.

“The company’s issuances were well subscribed at competitive levels which evidenced continued resilience and strength of the domestic fixed income markets as well as investor confidence in the company’s credit rating profile,” chairman Nik Mohd Hasyudeen bin Yusoff said in a statement.

For the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018 (FY18), the group - including Cagamas Bhd, Cagamas MBS Bhd and Cagamas SRP Bhd - achieved a profit of RM416.5 million compared with RM414.3 million in 2017.

Cagamas and Cagamas MBS remained as key contributors to the financial results of the group.

Cagamas said its initiative to continue innovating new foreign currency offerings were well received by investors leading to successful issuances in Hong Kong dollars, Singapore dollars as well as an inaugural issuance of US dollar floating rate notes.

“Our accomplishment in maintaining the international ratings of A3 by Moody’s Investors Service and domestic ratings of AAA by both Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd and RAM Rating Services Bhd is testament to Cagamas’ track record of consistent strong capital base, robust asset quality and stable profitability,” said Nik Mohd Hasyudeen.

He said Cagamas is well placed to carry through its mandate and social objectives of supporting government-driven home financing schemes to ensure accessibility of financing to house borrowers in the lower middle 40% group (M40) and bottom 40% group (B40).

The company is currently exploring new business initiatives to address the gap of those in the M40 group with good credit standing but without enough savings for the required deposit thus promoting homeownership among Malaysians.