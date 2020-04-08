Cahya Mata associate launches entrepreneur assistance programme

PETALING JAYA: COPE Private Equity, an associate company of Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd, has launched the BOW (Bridge Over Troubled Water) Programme, to help entrepreneurs who need help beyond loan moratoriums and government assistance.

In a press statement, COPE said the programme is an RM20-40 million equity investment program designed to bridge the capital needs of businesses through tough times and provide operational support for recovery and growth.

COPE founder Datuk Azam Azman (pix) said current events present both a significant threat and opportunity for

businesses who are agile and responsive.

“ We are looking for ambitious entrepreneurs with their feet on the ground and their eyes on the prize. When the

day of recovery arrives, we want our investee companies to be well funded and be the first one off the blocks in launching new products and winning market share,” he said.

COPE has been investing in quality Malaysian businesses since 2005.

Other than providing capital, COPE agrees on a 3-year strategic plan with entrepreneurs and assists by strengthening the middle management team, building up a robust IT system and incentivising staff for out-performance.