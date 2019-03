BINTULU: Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd’s consortium PPES Works CCCC JV Sdn Bhd today received and accepted a RM466.68 million contract for the proposed construction and completion of the Bintulu - Jepak bridge crossing Kuala Kemena.

PPES Works CCCC is a joint venture between Cahya Mata’s 51%-owned subsidiary PPES Works (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd and China Communications Construction Company (M) Sdn Bhd (CCCC).

The remaining 49% equity interest in PPES Works is held by Sarawak Economic Development Corporation.

The tenure of the contract is for 48 months, commencing April 3, 2019, with completion targeted for April 2, 2023.

The agreement stipulates that the iconic bridge crossing Batang Kemena at Bintulu - Jepak be approximately 1,048m long with a four-lane double carriageway, with a cable-stayed bridge complete with a flyover over Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi, Jalan Tun Razak and the Jalan Abang Galau traffic junction, with an approximate 4km connecting road.

The contract is expected to contribute positively to Cahya Mata’s earnings during the tenure of the contract.

Its shares went up 7 sen or 2.1% to close at RM3.40 today on 1.68 million shares done.

Cahya Mata Sarawak is a leading corporation listed on the Main Market of the Malaysian stock exchange, Bursa Malaysia, and is a major private-sector player in Sarawak.