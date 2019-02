PETALING JAYA: Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd’s (CMSB) net profit slipped 5.7% to RM57.12 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 against RM60.56 million in the previous corresponding period, due to lower gross profit margin.

Revenue also came in 12.7% lower at RM496.43 million from RM568.63 million.

The group has proposed to declare a first and final dividend of 7.4 sen per share for the quarter under review.

CMSB’s full-year net profit soared 27.7% to RM265.74 million from RM208.03 million on the back of an 8.6% rise in revenue to RM1.71 billion from RM1.58 billion.

It told Bursa Malaysia that the significant improvement in the group’s financial performance was mainly due to the increase in the share of results of associates namely OM Materials (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, SACOFA Sdn Bhd, KKB Engineering Bhd and Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd.

The cement division reported a lower profit before tax (PBT) of RM90.14 million in FY18 compared with RM101.34 million in FY17 as a result of repair costs from the planned maintenance shutdown at its clinker plant during the first and third quarters of 2018.

The construction materials & trading division reported a PBT of RM71.29 million for FY18, which was 19% higher than FY17’s RM59.71 million.

The construction & road maintenance division registered a strong PBT of RM90.38 million, comparable to FY2017’s profit of RM90.20 million underpinned by strong revenue from the construction of Pan Borneo Highway project, the Miri-Marudi road rehabilitation project and the Sarawak Museum project.

Meanwhile, the property development segment saw a 3% stronger PBT of RM33.82 million mainly attributable to higher profit recognised from construction activities.

Looking ahead, CMSB CEO (Corporate) Datuk Isaac Lugun expects to see improved performance from its traditional core businesses of cement, construction materials & trading and construction & road maintenance to be primarily driven by the Pan Borneo Highway project.