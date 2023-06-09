Canada’s Enbridge to buy three Dominion Energy utilities for US$14b

OTTAWA: Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge will buy three utilities from Dominion Energy for a combined value of US$14 billion (RM65.2 billion), the company said on Tuesday (Sept 5), creating North America’s largest natural gas utility platform.

The deals for East Ohio Gas, Questar Gas, and Public Service Co of North Carolina will consist of US$9.4 billion in cash and US$4.6 billion of assumed debt and marks a significant expansion of Enbridge’s business in the US.

US-listed shares of Enbridge were down 6.5% at US$33.01 in extended trading after the company also announced a C$4 billion (RM13.6 billion) bought-share sale to fund a portion of the deal.

The divestments are the latest by Dominion following a strategic refresh announced last year aimed at focusing on its regulated operations. In July, Dominion agreed to sell its 50% stake in Cove Point LNG to the energy arm of Berkshire Hathaway for US$3.3 billion.

US utilities have zeroed in on their regulated operations as they provide the steady returns preferred by investors, compared with unregulated assets whose returns are dictated by market dynamics.

“Enbridge is currently the only major pipeline and midstream company that owns a regulated gas utility and we’ve further strengthened that position today by doubling the size of our GDS (gas distribution and storage) business,” Enbridge chief financial officer Patrick Murray said in a statement.

Upon closing of the deals, expected in 2024, Enbridge will add gas utility operations in Ohio, North Carolina, Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.

The company’s gas utility business would be the largest, by volume, in North America once the deals are completed, with a combined rate base of over C$27 billion and delivering over nine billion cubic feet per day of gas to about seven million customers. – Reuters