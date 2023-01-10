Capital A enters into strategic tie-up with Garuda Indonesia

PETALING JAYA: Capital A, the holding company of AirAsia, and Garuda Indonesia Group – the national flag carrier of Indonesia, have formed a strategic partnership to support the strengthening of the global aviation ecosystem post-pandemic.

The partnership between these two entities explores the network expansion across various business lines, including commercial airline services between AirAsia and Citilink, logistics services with Teleport and Garuda Indonesia Cargo, as well as Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services with Asia Digital Engineering (ADE), owned by Capital A and Garuda Indonesia Group’s subsidiary GMF AeroAsia.

Attending the MoU signing ceremony recently in Jakarta, Indonesia with Garuda Indonesia CEO Irfan Setiaputra, Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes said, “We are witnessing the blossoming of a meaningful partnership between two leading Asean brands that are loved by millions of people in this region, known for best value, quality and choice. Our relationship with Garuda began when Citilink joined our Superapp journey. We are excited to further elevate this relationship by pooling our strengths and resources to add more value to people’s lives.”

Meanwhile Irfan said that this collaboration marks a significant milestone in the growing optimism within the aviation industry, which is progressing positively.

“We believe that after the pandemic, collaboration within the aviation ecosystem is a necessity that should continue to be optimised. With this commitment in mind, our collaboration with Capital A is expected not only to provide a solid foundation for the business outlook of both companies but also to strengthen our joint commitment to delivering added value in the best aviation services for the community,” he added.

AirAsia Group CEO Bo Lingam stated, “We are thrilled about the start of this new journey for AirAsia, something I have believed is important for our next phase of growth, and we have the most ideal partner in Citilink, whose strong domestic connectivity and our international routes create a powerful synergy.

Over the next few years you will be seeing some exciting tie ups like Citilink which will help AirAsia, its partners and of course our guests, in making the world a smaller place. I would like to also thank our partners at airasia MOVE (airasia Superapp) for bringing us together. The symbiotic relationship is creating very exciting opportunities for the AirAsia aviation group.”

Citilink CEO Dewa Kadek Rai said that through the integration networks of both airlines, leveraging AirAsia’s strength in Asean routes and Citilink’s strength in domestic routes, it is hoped that the aviation industry can progress more effectively post-pandemic era.

This collaboration, he added, also marks a significant milestone for Citilink in delivering added value to customers through broader connectivity.

Discussions are also underway between Capital A’s aircraft maintenance provider Asia Digital Engineering (ADE) and Garuda Indonesia’s GMF AeroAsia to further explore opportunities for another strategic Press Release Draft partnership that will leverage on mutual strengths and efficiencies as well as Asean’s strategic location to deliver greater value-driven, low-cost MRO services to third-party airlines seeking maintenance support.