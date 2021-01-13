Capital market participants to operate in accordance with SOPs

PETALING JAYA: Capital market entities supervised, licensed or registered by the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) will operate in accordance with the applicable standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the authorities during the Emergency Ordinance and various forms of movement control order (MCO) period.

This follows on from the statement yesterday by the Finance Minister that the capital market remains open during this period as it supports the resilience and recovery of the Malaysian economy.

“As essential service providers under the services sector, capital market participants (CMPs) can continue to undertake and provide capital market activities and services. These entities include the approved exchanges, licensed entities (CMSL holders), registered persons, Audit Oversight Board registered auditors, self-regulatory organisations, recognised market operators and other capital market related entities,” SC said in a statement today.

The SC, as the regulatory body overseeing the capital market, is authorised to issue verification letters for CMPs to facilitate the movement of their employees during the MCO period.

Capital market entities are reminded to be vigilant and take all necessary measures to minimise the risk of the spread of Covid-19 at their workplace.