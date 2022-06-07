CapitaLand M’sia Trust inks agreement to acquire its first logistics property for RM80m

PETALING JAYA: CapitaLand Malaysia Trust (CLMT) has inked a sale and purchase agreement to acquire two plots of contiguous freehold land and industrial properties in Sungai Jawi, Penang for RM80 million.

CLMT is a local shopping mall-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). This marks the company’s first entry into Malaysia’s logistics sector after the expansion of its investment mandate beyond the retail sector to include properties in commercial, office and industrial asset classes.

CapitaLand Malaysia REIT Management Sdn Bhd CEO Tan Choon Siang said the acquisition of its maiden logistics property is well-placed to benefit from Penang’s growing importance as one of the most dynamic industrial hubs in Malaysia.

“We believe the demand for logistics warehouses in Malaysia remains strong and resilient. The proposed acquisition is in line with CLMT’s objectives to deliver long-term and sustainable returns to unitholders by acquiring quality properties with stable recurring income. It will enable CLMT to gain a foothold in Malaysia’s logistics sector with a sizeable property measuring about 335,000 sq ft in net lettable area (NLA), paving the way for our next chapter of growth.”

It intends to fund the consideration of RM80 million for the logistics property with bank borrowings. Post-transaction, CLMT’s gearing will increase from 35.9% to 37.2%, which remains well below the regulatory limit of 50%. The proposed acquisition will contribute positively to CLMT’s earnings and is accretive at the distribution level. Subject to the fulfilment of conditions precedent, the proposed acquisition is expected to be completed in H2’22.

CLMT’s portfolio comprises of five shopping malls and a complementary office block: Gurney Plaza in Penang; three in Klang Valley – a majority interest in Sungei Wang Plaza in Kuala Lumpur; 3 Damansara and 3 Damansara Office Tower in Petaling Jaya; and The Mines in Seri Kembangan; and East Coast Mall in Kuantan, Pahang.