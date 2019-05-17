Car sales 6.2% lower in April 2019

PETALING JAYA: Automotive sales volume fell 6.2% to 49,964 units in April 2019 from 47,047 units a year ago, according to the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

It said sales volume in April 2019 dropped 8.8% to 49,964 units from March 2019 as there were higher sales in March because of rush for deliveries by companies having their financial year ending on March 31, 2019, as well as consumers adopting a “wait-and-see” attitude for Hari Raya promotions.

MAA said sales increased 6.1% to 193,028 units in the first four months, from 182,157 units recorded in the same period in 2018.

It expects sales volume for May 2019 to be higher than April 2019 due to Hari Raya promotional campaigns.