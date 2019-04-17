Car sales up 9.6% in March: MAA

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s vehicle sales rose 9.58% to 54,776 units in March 2019 compared with 49,987 units in the same month a year ago, according to the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

It said in a statement today that on a month-on-month basis, car sales surged 37% or 14,938 units, driven by longer working month and rush for deliveries by companies with financial year ending March 31.

MAA expects sales volume for April to maintain at March 2019 level, thanks to continuation of promotional campaigns by car companies. For the first three months of the year, a total of 143,064 units were sold, 5.89% higher than the 135,110 units recorded in the same period last year.