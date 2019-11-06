Careplus posts second straight quarterly losses

PETALING JAYA: Careplus Group Bhd reported a net loss of RM4.94 million for its third quarter ended Sept 30, 2019 against a net profit of RM1.17 million in the same quarter of the previous year, attributed to higher cost in natural gas, labour and overhead cost.

Revenue for the period stood at RM84.34 million, a 5.7% decrease from RM89.43 million previously.

For the nine-month period, the group reported a net loss of RM6.53 million against a profit of RM262,000 in the same period a year ago, while revenue slipped 3.1% to RM256.39 million from RM248.73 million.

According to the group’s Bursa filing, its prospects are subject to the global demand for gloves, price of latex and the movement in foreign exchange rates.

Careplus said it adopts prudent foreign currency management procedures by hedging against foreign currency rate fluctuations through the locking in of foreign currency rates at or around the time of order placement.