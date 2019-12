PETALING JAYA: Carimin Petroleum Bhd has accepted a letter of award for the provision of integrated hook-up and commissioning (IHUC) services for Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.

The company told Bursa Malaysia that the contract will be for a duration of four years, from January 1, 2020 and will expire on December 31, 2023.

Carimin expects the contract to contribute positively to its earnings over the duration of the contract.

At the midday break, Carimin’s share price was down 2 sen to RM1.27 on 345,600 shares done.