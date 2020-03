KUALA LUMPUR: The acceptance period of the mandatory general offer for Caring Pharmacy Bhd shares has been extended to 5pm on April 10, from March 27 previously.

“Save for the extended closing date, all other details, terms and conditions of the offer as set out in the offer document dated March 6, 2020 remain unchanged,” 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd said in its Bursa filing.

As of March 20, 7-Eleven has received a valid acceptance level of 90.91%.

7-Eleven’s MGO for the remaining shares it does not own in Caring was triggered after 7-Eleven’s wholly owned subsidiary Convenience Shopping (Sabah) Sdn Bhd and the parties acting in concert proposed to acquire a 25.35% stake in Caring last November, which increased their collective shareholding to 38.57%.

Trading in Caring shares will be suspended five market days after the close of the offer, as 7-Eleven does not intend to maintain the listing status of Caring.