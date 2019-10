PETALING JAYA: Caring Pharmacy Group Bhd reported a net profit of RM4.18 million for its first quarter ended Aug 31, 2019 a 2.3% increase from RM4.09 million in the same quarter of the previous year, attributed to the sales generated from the establishment of 16 new outlets.

Its revenue rose 8.9% to RM163.26 million from RM149.97 million.

Caring Pharmacy told Bursa Malaysia that due to the challenging business environment, it will continue to deploy appropriate business strategies to strengthen its operational productivity, digitalise business operations and also adjust its products and marketing strategies in order to maintain its market share.

It said for the quarter under review, the group has established three additional complex outlets and one high street outlet.