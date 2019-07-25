Caring Pharmacy posts RM5.23m earnings in fourth quarter

PETALING JAYA: Caring Pharmacy Group Bhd’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended May 31, 2019 fell 10.96% to RM5.23 million from RM5.87 million a year ago due to higher tax expenses.

According to its filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group reported a higher tax expense of RM967,000 during the quarter.

Revenue for the quarter rose 18.39% to RM153.13 million from RM129.35 million a year ago mainly contributed by the sales generated from the establishment of 14 new outlets and higher sales from existing outlets.

During the quarter, the group established additional four complex outlets and three high street outlets while two complex outlets and one high street outlet were closed down. It has a total of 125 community pharmacies as at May 31.

The group declared a final dividend of 6 sen per share amounting to RM13.06 million.

For the full year ended May 31, 2019 (FY19), Caring’s net profit rose 11.68% to RM20.73 million from RM18.56 million a year ago while revenue rose 17.90% to RM599.23 million from RM508.27 million a year ago.