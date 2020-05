PETALING JAYA: Caring Pharmacy Group Bhd shares will be delisted effective 9am on May 8, following the completion of the takeover offer made by 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd.

7-Eleven’s mandatory general offer for the remaining shares it does not own in Caring was triggered after 7-Eleven’s wholly owned subsidiary Convenience Shopping and the parties acting in concert proposed to acquire a 25.35% stake in Caring last November, which increased their collective shareholding to 38.57%.