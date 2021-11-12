Carlsberg 9-month net profit up 4.3%

PETALING JAYA: Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd, which posted a 4.3% increase in net profit for the first nine months of 2021, remains cautious for the remaining financial year, given the continued closure of entertainment outlets and international tourism throughout the National Recovery Plan as well as the clear onset of commodity headwinds.

However, the brewery said this should be mitigated by the gradual reopening of the local economy that now enables dine-ins and domestic travels nationwide.

“It is very encouraging to see the reopening of on-trade businesses with dine-in now allowed, easing of restrictions to domestic travels and tourism and most importantly, the transition from pandemic to endemic phase with above 95% of Malaysian adults inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine,” Carlsberg managing director Stefano Clini said in a statement when announcing its third quarter financial results today.

Carlsberg’s net profit fell 36.1% to RM25.98 million for its third quarter ended Sept 30, 2021 from RM40.63 million reported previously due to lower sales, unabsorbed fixed cost from the shutdown of its brewery offset by lower marketing cost during the lockdown period.

Revenue for the period stood at RM349.29 million, a 19.8% decline from RM435.32 million reported previously.

For the cumulative nine-month ended Sept 30, 2021, its net profit saw a 4.3% uptick to RM129.57 million from RM124.234 million posted for the same period of the previous financial year, mainly driven by stronger performance in the Singapore operations, successful premium innovations as well as stringent cost measures across the group.

Revenue for the period slipped 6.2% to RM1.23 billion from RM1.31 billion registered previously.

Clini remarked that it is satisfied with the group’s overall financial health given the unprecedented disruptions and challenges faced in both Malaysia and Singapore while operating and living with the pandemic for the last 18 months and counting.

With the easing restrictions, Clini revealed the group has set plans to launch new products in the coming weeks and will be rolling out exciting year end festive promotions to help speed up the recovery in both on- and off-trade.

“Building on the growth momentum of our e-commerce sales in both markets, we have also enriched our online sales and expanded our footprint to generate positive revenue streams.”