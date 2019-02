The group declared a fourth quarter (Q4) interim dividend of 16.6 sen per share. It also proposed a final interim dividend of 22.4 per share plus a special dividend of 9.3 sen amounting to 48.3 sen per share.

Managing director Lars Lehmann said this is equivalent to a 110.3% payment of the group’s FY18 net profit, in line with its dividend policy to declare at least 75% of the group’s quarterly net profit and a special dividend in the event of surplus cash after considering future cash requirements.

PETALING JAYA: Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd has declared its highest dividend payment amounting to RM1 per share for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2018 (FY18) following a record performance for the year.

Together with the interim dividends declared for the first nine months of FY18 amounting to 51.7 sen, the total dividends for FY18 amount to RM1 per share.

Carlsberg’s Q418 net profit rose 34.9% to RM67.45 million from RM50.01 million a year ago thanks to strong sales in the Malaysian operations, higher profits from Carlsberg Singapore Pte Ltd as well as higher profit contribution from Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC.

Revenue grew 22.3% to RM525.65 million compared with RM429.94 million in the previous year’s corresponding quarter.

For FY18, the group’s net profit jumped 25.3% to RM277.15 million from RM221.17 million a year ago, while revenue grew 12.1% to RM1.98 billion from RM1.77 billion.

Looking ahead, Carlsberg warned that rising prices for raw and packaging materials will see costs increasing 5%-10% if it is unable to mitigate such effects. Lehmann, however, stressed that the group is improving its efficiency.

“There’s a bit of headwinds for increase in prices of raw materials like malt and packaging materials like cans that are not specific to Malaysia but globally. There’s a bad harvest in Australia for barley and the prices are going up,” he told a media and analyst briefing after announcing its FY18 financial results today.

He added that the group will continue its focus and execution on the third year of SAIL’22 strategy in both Malaysia and Singapore, while areas of growth for FY19 are its premium brands like Connor’s, Somersby, 1664 Blanc and Asahi Super Dry.