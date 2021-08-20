Carlsberg Q2 net profit up 3 times from low base, bill of demand absence

PETALING JAYA: Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd’s net profit for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 tripled to RM37.14 million against RM10.65 million in the same quarter of the previous year thanks to higher sales coming from a low base due to the first lockdown in 2020 as well as an absence of bill of demand of RM6.4 million incurred last year.

Revenue for the quarter stood at RM349.21 million, a 21.6% increase from RM287.27 million registered previously.

The group’s managing director Stefano Clini pointed out that the full movement control order (FMCO) in June was the second time its operations were suspended since the first lockdown in 2020.

“Last year, we faced a seven-week disruption and this time our operations were suspended for 11 weeks,” he said at its virtual media briefing today.

Clini noted that the impact is only partially evident in Q2’21 as the suspension was imposed from the last month of the quarter.

Since the government has allowed manufacturing companies with fully vaccinated employees to resume operations, the brewer has recommenced its Malaysian operations on Aug 16, 2021 at full capacity.

Moving forward, he stated that Carlsberg has adopted a conservative outlook.

“For now we are hopeful the situation is going to improve with the announcement that dining can resume in Phase 1 states, including the Klang Valley, but we still don’t know what is going to happen next in coming months.

“So we need to keep a cautious outlook for the rest of the year,“ said Clini.

For the first half ended June 30, 2021, the group’s net profit grew 23.9% to RM103.59 million against RM83.60 million reported for the same half of the previous year.

On the other hand, revenue for the period remained flat at RM881.20 million against RM877.15 million reported previously.

With that Carlberg has declared an interim dividend of 10 sen per share, amounting to RM30.6 million.