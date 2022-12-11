Carlsberg Q3 net profit almost triples to RM76.4m

PETALING JAYA: Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd’s net profit nearly tripled to RM76.4 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2022 (Q3’22) against a low base in the same quarter last year that was depressed by Covid-19 restrictions.

Revenue of the group grew by 63.7% to RM571.6 million as undisrupted operations yielded improved sales, following the stable economic recovery and reopening of international travel in both Malaysia and Singapore. The group’s earnings per share for the quarter was 24.98 sen versus 8.50 sen in Q3’21.

For the cumulative nine-month period for FY2022 (9M’22), the group’s net profit rose by 98.3% to RM256.9 million, while revenue increased by 46.3% to RM1.8 billion against the same period last year.

On the back of this satisfactory performance, the board of directors announced a third interim dividend of 19 sen per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 63 sen per share. Looking ahead, the board will continue its approach of assessing dividends after taking into consideration the group’s performance, its capital expenditure and business needs, as well as the overall business environment.

Managing director Stefano Clini said it delivered top and bottomline growth as its businesses recovered when Malaysia and Singapore lifted their Covid-19 restrictions. Its brands also recorded strong growth across all categories contributed by its premiumisation and innovation as outlined in its SAIL’22 strategy.

“We expect the outlook to remain challenging, given the global inflationary pressures, supply chain disruption and further costs pressures on the group. This is coupled with the impact from the one-off prosperity tax on the group’s earnings, which will continue to affect the earnings for the final quarter of the year.

“Staying committed to implement the final year of our SAIL’22 priorities, we will continue to stay disciplined in cost optimisation initiatives to deliver efficiencies, whilst continuing to reinvest in our brands to fuel growth,” Clini added.