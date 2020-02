SHAH ALAM: Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019 increased 2.3% to RM69 million from RM67.45 million a year ago, driven by top-line growth and higher profits in both the Malaysian and Singaporean operations.

The group’s revenue improved 9.2% to RM573.92 million compared with RM525.65 million in the previous year’s corresponding quarter.

For the full year, Carlsberg’s net profit increased 5% to RM291.02 million from RM277.15 million a year ago, primarily driven by higher profit contributions from Malaysian and Singaporean operations.

Malaysian operations grew revenue by 7.2% to RM405.5 million whilst profit from operations

improved by 13 % to RM62.2 million for Q4FY19 versus Q4FY18.

Revenue for the Singaporean operations grew by 14.1% to RM168.4 million, whilst profit from operations increased by 5.8% to RM30.7 million for Q4FY19 as compared to Q4FY18.

The group’s revenue grew 13.8% to RM2.26 billion for FY19 versus RM1.98 billion in the preceding year.

The group declared a fourth quarter single tier interim dividend of 17 sen per share.

In addition, the group also proposed a final single tier dividend of 23.6 sen per share, and a special single tier dividend of 4.8 sen per share.

Together with the interim single tier dividends declared for the first nine months of FY19 amounting to 54.6 sen, the total declared and proposed dividends for FY19 is 100 sen per share. This is equivalent to a 105.1% payment of the group’s FY19 net profit.

This is in line with the group’s dividend policy to declare interim dividends on quarterly basis, where the target payout is at least 75% of the group’s quarterly net profit with the remaining dividend declared in the last quarter.

Looking ahead, Carlsberg managing director Stefano Clini (pix) said its Q1FY20 sales will be impacted by the trade loading in December last year in view of the timing of Chinese New Year this year.

“We have a cautious view on 2020’s outlook in response to the lower gross domestic product growth forecast for Malaysia and Singapore to 4.5% and 0.9% respectively. Another important variable will be the impact of Covid-19 on the macroeconomy and consumer sentiment, which is difficult to fully anticipate at this moment,” said Clini after announcing its financial results at a media and analyst briefing here today.