Carlsberg Sweden’s Ted Akiskalos to helm Carlsberg Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Carlsberg Sweden managing director Theodoros (Ted) Akiskalos (pix) will take over as Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd (Carlsberg Malaysia) managing director, replacing Lars Lehmann effective May 1, 2019.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Carlsberg Malaysia said that Lehmann, 52, has been appointed as a new member in the executive committee of Carlsberg A/S (Carlsberg Group) as executive vice president for Eastern Europe.

Lehmann’s new role includes the position as CEO of Baltika, Carlsberg Group’s company in Russia.

Akiskalos, 40, is currently the managing director of Carlsberg Sweden since June 2016. He joined the group in March 2010 and was previously the vice president of group strategy for Carlsberg Group before being appointed as managing director for Carlsberg Hong Kong in January 2014.

Prior to joining the Carlsberg Group, Akiskalos was Associate Principal of McKinsey & Company based in Boston, USA.

“I am pleased to announce that Ted will succeed Lars as our new managing director effective May 1, 2019. Throughout his nine years with the Carlsberg Group, Ted has delivered excellent results in driving growth and leading various transformational projects.

“Under his leadership as managing director, Carlsberg Sweden returned to growth in top- and bottom-line in all categories of beer, soft drinks and water whilst Carlsberg Hong Kong became the market leader and grew profits significantly,” said Carlsberg Malaysia chairman Datuk William Toh Ah Wah.

Meanwhile, Lehmann joined Carlsberg Group in 2003 and was the regional CEO of Western Europe Challenger Markets overseeing 11 European markets before joining Carlsberg Malaysia in June 2016.

“Lars has delivered outstanding results for our Malaysia and Singapore operations over the last three years. Under his leadership, the Malaysia business had a record performance in 2018 with top- and bottom-line growth in all four quarters, whilst our Singapore operations have successfully been turned around and are now accelerating growth,” said Toh.