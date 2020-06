PETALING JAYA: Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd revealed that its appeal against the bill of demand by the Royal Malaysian Customs Selangor has been settled with an agreed total payable amount of RM6.36 million.

The group stated that it shall proceed to remit the payment to the customs as full and final closure of this matter.

Carlsberg said that the financial impact of the settlement represents approximately 2.2% and 4.1% of its audited group net earnings and net assets, respectively for the year ended Dec 31, 2019.