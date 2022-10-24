Carsome expands operations in Sarawak with 4 inspection centres

PETALING JAYA: Car e-commerce platform Carsome has expanded its operations to East Malaysia with the launch of four new inspection centres in Sarawak.

This expansion sees Carsome introducing a new standard of selling cars to East Malaysians and providing them with a trusted and transparent option.

The inspection centres aim to offer customers a differentiated and hassle-free car-selling experience, through fast payment and worry-free transaction process. Guided by a stringent inspection procedure, every Carsome inspection centre will have a skilled professional inspector to conduct comprehensive inspection on the car, to ensure its quality is accounted for to offer the best price in the market.

Carsome co-founder & Carsome Academy CEO Teoh Jiun Ee said the expansion to East Malaysia is part of its ongoing mission to solve customers’ pain points, thereby providing Malaysians peace of mind throughout their car selling journey.

“The presence of Carsome in East Malaysia marks a significant and positive milestone for us. Our motivation is to make Carsome services accessible to all Malaysians as we continue to innovate the used car ecosystem, driven by data and technology.”

With the launch of four new inspection centres in Sarawak – Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu, Carsome now has 49 inspection centres across Malaysia. Leveraging proprietary data and pricing algorithms, Carsome ensures fair pricing can be determined for every car. Aside from pricing offered by Carsome, customers can also opt for its e-bidding platform, to get different price offers from its nationwide network of used car dealers.