$!Carsome, Sunway iLabs launch startup accelerator programme

PETALING JAYA: Carsome and Sunway Innovation Labs (iLabs) (the innovation arm of Sunway Group), have launched the Carsome Mobility Lab programme to accelerate the growth of startups in the auto ecosystem through one-to-one mentoring, workshops, access to funding and partnership opportunities with industry leaders.

This four-month programme is for seed to series A stage startups that are disrupting these key verticals – financial services, sustainable mobility, blockchain & NFT, artificial intelligence & machine learning, connected automotive ecosystem, aftermarket automotive design and hardware, and vehicle support marketplaces and providers.

In this programme, startups will be shortlisted before the pre-accelerator programme and will be assessed throughout the pre-accelerator. Only a selected number of startups will advance to the accelerator where the startups will be able to run pilots with Carsome and Sunway business units and to tap onto the extensive funding funnel and ecosystem comprising Orbit Malaysia, SunSEA Capital, Gobi Partners and The HIVE SEA for further funding and investment opportunities.

“The auto ecosystem is ripe for further innovation and disruption. We look forward to teaming up with Sunway to work with startups across Southeast Asia to bring cutting edge innovation that will benefit the entire auto ecosystem and ultimately add value to the vehicle ownership journey of all consumers,” added Carsome Group head of merger & acquisition and ecosystem strategy Digbijoy Shukla (pix).

Startups that demonstrate use cases on the highlighted verticals are encouraged to apply.