Cathay Pacific positive on outlook despite prolonged protests in Hong Kong

GEORGE TOWN: Hong Kong‘s flag carrier Cathay Pacific remains optimistic that its fortunes will continue to soar this year despite the prolonged street protests back home and the uncertainty over the global economy.

Its Malaysia and Brunei country manager Anna Choi (pix) said that the carrier’s presence in Malaysia through KLIA and the Penang International Airport remains upbeat despite persistent reports of the protests.

Since June, the airline has registered robust passenger load out of Malaysia where it flies four times daily out of KLIA and two times out of the airport in Penang.

Choi said that for this year, Cathay Pacific plans to roll out new value-added services from an upgrading of its inflight entertainment, on-board food and improving its wireless connectivity.

It also plans to partner with a reputable food caterer in Hong Kong to provide unique dishes of the territory to its passengers, she said after hosting a media luncheon here today.

Choi also disclosed that the carrier plans to buy in stages 65 new aircraft, which are fuel efficient to ensure that its fares remain competitive in the region.

“Malaysia is an important market for us. We have been here for the past 60 years and we hope to continue serving this destination well.”

She added that Cathay Pacific is also keen to work with the Malaysian tourism authorities to help promote the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 campaign.