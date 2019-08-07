  1. The Sun Daily
Cathay Pacific swings to half-year profit on higher revenue, lower fuel costs

Reuters /
07 Aug 2019 / 12:20 H.
SINGAPORE: Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd swung on Wednesday to a half-year profit, the first in the first half of the year since 2016, as rising passenger revenue and lower fuel costs helped to offset a decline in the air cargo market.

The airline reported an HK$1.347 billion ($171.84 million)net profit for the six months ended June 30, compared with an HK$263 million loss for the first half of 2018.

Half-year revenue rose 0.9% to HK$53.55 billion at a time when passenger capacity increased by 6.7%.

