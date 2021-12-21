CCCG bullish on prospects of high-end property segment in 2022

PETALING JAYA: China-based China Communications Construction Group (CCCG) and WCT Holdings Bhd are developing CORE Residence @ TRX at Tun Razak Exchange via a joint-venture (JV) company CORE Precious Development Sdn Bhd.

The high-end freehold project is worth RM1.4 billion in gross development value (GDV).

CCCG is planning to make Kuala Lumpur its Southeast Asia regional hub to cover the Malaysia and Singapore markets.

CCCG Overseas Real Estate Pte Ltd director Zhang Bao said the combination of mega infrastructure rollouts, reactivation of Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme and reopening of borders in 2022 has generated excitement in the property market.

“Our online engagements with potential buyers from countries and regions such as Hong Kong, China and Singapore are ongoing, and they have expressed their desire to fly into KL to examine our project once they are allowed to travel,“ he said in a statement.

During the pandemic, CORE Precious took immediate measures to transform digitally and enable its international buyers to make the end-to-end purchasing process remotely.

“It includes the use of high-quality visuals, virtual reality technology and agent live streams. Its customers quickly embraced the efficiency and convenience of shopping for a new home online instead of in person.

“Although the impact of the pandemic was certainly felt, we still managed to generate significant sales, thanks to the swift action of our team in shifting the bulk of its operations digitally. Interest in our project remained resilient due to its prime location in the international financial district of the country and attractive price per sq ft. It provides the confidence and room for customers to enjoy some price appreciation post-pandemic,“ he said.

Zhang said customers realised the importance of their homes due to the pandemic. As a result, they preferred living spaces that allow them to live, relax, and work in comfort.

“It coincides with the value proposition of high-end residential condominiums that usually come fully equipped with premium facilities.

“CORE Precious has now shifted its marketing strategy to focus more on the local market while international borders remain closed. The company seeks to capture the pent-up demand from Malaysian buyers looking for their own stay, upgrade, or investment,“ he said.

He said potential local buyers and investors who have solid financial footing and an appetite for higher-priced properties should take advantage of the stamp duty exemption as well as the current low interest-rate environment.

The company updates its customers on the project’s progress through its website every month, and so far, the project is on track for the expected completion date in 2023.

“Despite the lockdown and disruption in construction works, we are confident about delivering our product to customers on time as promised. The project that comprises three serviced residence towers has reached Level 20 in construction,“ he said.

Moving forward, CCCG is planning to expand its workforce and make Kuala Lumpur its hub for Malaysia, Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries. Joint ventures for new property development projects will be sought in Malaysia, particularly those in prime locations around the capital city area.