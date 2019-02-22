CCM’s Q4 earnings jump more than seven-fold

PETALING JAYA: Chemical Company of Malaysia Bhd’s (CCM) net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 jumped more than seven times to RM8.63 million from RM1.19 million a year ago due to savings in finance cost of RM2.6 million pursuant to the group’s de-gearing exercise.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, CCM said the preceding year’s profit also included the voluntary separation scheme cost amounting to RM5.5 million. The group had also recorded an income tax expense of RM13.93 million a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter fell 8.03% to RM100.46 million from RM109.23 million a year ago due to lower revenue from the chemicals division, which fell 9.3% due to lower average selling prices of its chlor-alkali products on the back of fluctuation in chemical commodity prices.

For the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018, net profit fell marginally to RM25.71 million from RM25.92 million a year ago while revenue rose 6.81% to RM395.94 million from RM370.71 million a year ago.

The group recommended a final single tier dividend of 2 sen per share for FY18, to be paid on June 14, 2019 subject to shareholders’ approval.

In FY18, the group completed two major divestments of its non-core assets which raised a total proceed of RM249.2 million, that was used to pare down its borrowing and strengthened its gearing position from 1.67 times in 2017 to 0.60 times as at end of 2018.

The continuous de-gearing exercise has also contributed to a reduction in finance cost by 18% compared with 2017. The group expects to pursue its expansion and growth strategies now with a stronger financial position.

In line with its strategic plan, the group will focus its efforts on expanding its two core businesses namely chemicals and polymers divisions, both of which will pursue new opportunities to increase market share.