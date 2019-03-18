CCMB appoints Idris Kechot as chairman

PETALING JAYA: Chemical Company of Malaysia Bhd (CCMB) has appointed Datuk Idris Kechot (pix) as the group’s new non-independent non-executive chairman, effective today.

Idris, 64, succeeds Datin Paduka Kartini Abdul Manaf who was the acting chairman of CCMB. Idris has over 30 years of experience in equity evaluation, equity trading and portfolio management of the proprietary and unit trust portfolios.

“CCMB board of directors is confident that Idris is well-positioned to take on his new responsibilities and lead CCMB’s growth strategy to drive sustainable growth, and is looking forward to benefitting from his vast experience and fresh insights on the competitive and ever-changing business landscape CCMB operates in,” the group said in a statement today.

“As a key player in the chemical and polymer industries in Malaysia, CCMB is seeking an experienced and results-oriented individual with strong leadership skills and a keen strategic mindset to elevate the group to greater heights. Idris fits the bill as he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to further strengthen CCMB’s growth trajectory,” said the group.

Idris was formerly Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s (PNB) deputy president and group COO prior to joining CCMB. He oversaw the asset management department in his role as deputy president and group COO until Dec 31, 2018.

Idris began his career as a research analyst with PNB in 1983, undertaking industry and sectorial research and underwent extensive training and attachment programmes locally and overseas in the areas of equity evaluation, portfolio management and general management development.

In addition to his new role at CCMB, Idris also holds directorships in Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd, Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd, Pelaburan Hartanah Nasional Bhd and Goodyear Malaysia Bhd.