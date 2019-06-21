CE Technology surges to 28 sen high this morning on market debut

PETALING JAYA: CE Technology Bhd was traded at a high of 28 sen this morning following its debut on the Leading Entrepreneur Accelerator Platform (LEAP) Market of Bursa Malaysia.

It had opened at 26 sen today, 2 sen above its offer price of 24 sen. At 10.59am, CE Technology was up to 28 sen on 110,500 shares traded.

The cleanroom gloves exporter expects to raise RM12.48 million from its LEAP Market listing to fund its expansion plans on the back of growing global demand of cleanroom gloves.

The company manufactures and sells nitrile and latex cleanroom gloves that are targeted for niche markets such as the high-end electronics and life sciences industries which require additional chemical and microbiological hazard protection. Cleanroom gloves are mainly used to control contamination and prevent electrostatic discharge.