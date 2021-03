PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has to date, following the issuance of the Guidance Note on Provision of Investment Advice on Dec 30, 2020, directed seven operators, comprising entities and related individuals, to cease and desist from undertaking all activities in relation to unlicensed investment advice.

The cease-and-desist orders were issued following the SC’s findings that these operators are carrying out the business of advising others concerning securities or derivatives, including providing stock recommendations upon payment of a fee. These activities are usually carried out in subscription-based private chat groups on Telegram, Whatsapp and Facebook.

The seven unlicensed operators and advisers are Don Trader/DT Academy Sdn Bhd; Engineer Saham/Ergonamos Marketing’s Mohd Faizal Raihan; Felix Consulting; Lifestyle Trading Masterclass/LTM Tech’s Jeremy Looi Chee Keong; One Stock Centre/Stock Advisor/The SuperInvestor/SA Expert Consultancy’s Logeswaran Balasubramaniam; Serikandi Saham/Thoriq Legacy Sdn Bhd’s Fatin Fatini Ismadi and Teknik Saham’s Fazlisyam Md Isa.

The SC has also placed all of these operators with their relevant details in the SC’s Investor Alert List.

The SC also warned the operators of other online webinars, seminars, social media, and messaging applications chat rooms to cease carrying out unlicensed investment advice activities.

“The SC is monitoring this closely and will, where appropriate, take action against those who breach securities laws. The public are also urged to report to the SC if they have been approached by unlicensed persons offering capital investment advice.

“While the SC carries out proactive internet surveillance to stem illegal capital market activities perpetrated through social media, the public are also reminded to be vigilant and be cautious of the risks of participating in any investment schemes, as they could be defrauded or used as part of a market manipulation scheme,” SC said.

Investors should verify the licence or registration of individuals, companies and platforms offering capital market services or products, before making any investment decision, including the provision of investment advice.