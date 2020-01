PETALING JAYA: Celcom Axiata Bhd and Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on offering small to medium enterprises (SME) a combination of connectivity and banking solutions in order to help them grow and manage their businesses better.

One such service is the recently launched Celcom Business Suite™ for Retail, powered by the Alliance SME Express Financing package that is adapted to the needs of retailers. It provides businesses with mobile and data connectivity, payment acceptance, and a customer engagement platform.

In a joint statement, Celcom CEO Idham Nawawi said Celcom remains committed to being a catalyst in digitising local enterprises and businesses, especially SMEs, with connectivity and financing solutions that will enable and inspire growth within today’s digital economy.

“In-line with the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2020, Celcom aims to digitise SMEs with innovative digital solutions that will create an efficient and sustainable business, further contributing to the development of the nation’s digital ecosystem,” he said.

Alliance Bank CEO Joel Kornreich said the bank’s partnership with Celcom will enable it to help its combined customer base of over 100,000 SMEs manage their business better and expand quickly.

“The partnership will also offer SMEs better access to our services. The bank has a branch network of 82 branches, and Celcom has over 200 SME dealers in their network,” he added.