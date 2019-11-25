Celcom and Maxis ink MoU to accelerate 5G rollout in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Celcom Axiata Bhd and Maxis Bhd entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore a potential partnership for the deployment of 5G infrastructure in Malaysia.

The partnership will also enable the two telcos to explore possible business opportunities in relation to 5G key strategic areas as soon as the necessary spectrum is made available.

According to a joint statement, the potential collaboration focuses on the joint deployment of 5G infrastructure which will cover selected areas.

It stated that Maxis and Celcom will still maintain its own network and remain competitive in other areas.

The potential collaboration is expected to bring about significant cost savings and creates overall efficiency for both parties, which will result in a faster roll out and better experience of 5G for consumers and businesses in the near future.