Celcom Axiata, Digi and Maxis ink agreement to develop, share fibre infrastructure

PETALING JAYA: Celcom Axiata Bhd, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd and Maxis Bhd have inked a definitive agreement to jointly develop and share fibre infrastructure, allowing for faster and more efficient deployment of fibre backhaul to base stations and avoiding duplication of fibre infrastructure in the country.

In a join statement, the parties said this collaboration will enable improved widespread of 4G connectivity to all Malaysians and increase the country’s fibre infrastructure in line with ambitions under the National Digital Infrastructure Plan (Jendela), as well as preparing for tower infrastructure for a 5G future.

The three operators are combining their expertise in designing, building, commissioning, operating, and maintaining related fibre infrastructure nationwide, and will also work on intensifying the sharing of fibre infrastructure and enhancing mutual swapping arrangements.

Celcom CEO Idham Nawawi said the partnership marks a major milestone for Celcom in driving its ambition towards delivering a great and consistent network experience for all Malaysians

Digi CEO Albern Murty said the partnership will bring about opportunities to avoid infrastructure duplications and enable faster mobile network capacity growth through efficient fiberisation of sites.

“We will continue to explore synergies in our shared purpose of bringing affordable and high quality 4G connectivity to all consumers while paving the way for 5G technology and services,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maxis CEO Gokhan Ogut added that infrastructure sharing is key to acheiving fibre connectivity and enabling better efficiencies especially in narrowing the digital gap and generating a constructive environment for new technologies such as 5G.

The fibre collaboration is effective for 20 years. Planning is underway in preparation for joint build and swapping arrangements that is expected to take place hereafter.

The announcement comes a year after the three telcos signed a memorandum of understanding to explore leveraging each other’s resources to deploy a wider, more efficient fibre network.