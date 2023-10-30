CelcomDigi, i-City to fast track Shah Alam’s transformation into smart city

PETALING JAYA: CelcomDigi Bhd and i-City – I-Berhad’s technology city – are teaming up to accelerate the digital development of Shah Alam as a smart city in Asean by 2025, providing limitless potentials across segments with the deployment of CelcomDigi’s fibre infrastructure, together with access to 5G connectivity and technology.

Using CelcomDigi’s latest own-built fibre technology in its infrastructure, CelcomDigi fibre can deliver speeds of up to 1Gbps to any room in i-City homes with CelcomDigi’s fibre-to-the-room (FTTR) service, giving i-City residents the best value and fibre experience for their homes.

CelcomDigi CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi said “We are committed to bring the best solutions, offerings, and experiences to our customers, including the livelihoods of i-City residents and businesses, by utilising affordable fibre, 5G, and 4G technologies. We will offer convergence solutions for all their onternet and lifestyle needs such as home entertainment, gaming, smart home internet of Things applications and many more. We are excited to collaborate with i-City, a renowned technology and digital city, on this strategic partnership. We will work together towards the development and co-creation of innovative digital services that will elevate the livelihoods of residents and growth for businesses, within today’s digital ecosystem.”

I-Berhad chairman Tan Sri Lim Kim Hong highlighted that the collaboration will open up a world of possibilities to the residents of Shah Alam, particularly as the nation propels its adoption of Industry 4.0. He said that Shah Alam, as the administrative hub of Selangor, has gained increased appeal among investors, property buyers, and tenants. This heightened interest is attributed to its strategic location and exceptional accessibility.

Lim emphasised the significance of i-City situated at the heart of Selangor’s capital. The tech-centric ultrapolis has been officially designated as an international zone by Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah. Notably, i-City has evolved into a preferred living destination for those seeking a comprehensive lifestyle experience encompassing work, residence, and entertainment.

“The launch of 5G in Malaysia, will inspire a wider application of internet-of-things. Now the potential to transform lives by connecting and empowering everyday objects and devices to enhance convenience, efficiency, and safety through data-driven automation and control becomes greater. As such, there is so much added value for residents with the integration of affordable ultra-fast internet connectivity at home and the convergence of 5G on mobile phones”, he said.

Lim added that this has paved the way for i-City to launch its latest attraction, a 5-dimensional edutainment facility, applying the latest immersive technology.