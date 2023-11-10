CelcomDigi provides communications connectivity to Petros’ oilfield

PETALING JAYA: CelcomDigi Bhd (CelcomDigi) is partnering with Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) to provide communications solution to connect the latter’s new onshore well drilling site located at Block SK433, which covers Miri-Marudi area in northern Sarawak.

To support the need for a cost-effective connectivity solution in this area which before has little to no coverage, CelcomDigi has installed a dedicated network setup including a portable base transceiver station within a three-week timeframe. This installation is set to benefit over 100 employees who are working at the onshore well drilling project site, where they will experience full high-speed connectivity to easily stay connected with their families, friends and colleagues despite being in a remote area.

With a stable network in place, Petros will also be better prepared to manage the risk of health, safety and security of the project site and the employees, in the unlikely event of an emergency.

“We are excited to be part of this historic milestone for Sarawak’s onshore drilling and able to support Petros in providing high-speed connectivity for the people who will be working at this remote project site. With this new setup, CelcomDigi has laid the groundworks for Petros to later equip this onshore site with innovative technology and customised digital solutions which may help drive its overall operational efficiencies and performance, ” said CelcomDigi’s chief enterprise business officer Afizulazha Abdullah in a statement today.