PETALING JAYA: Censof Holdings Bhd returned to the black for its third quarter ended Dec 31, 2020, posting a net profit of RM2 million against a net loss of RM83,000 reported in the same quarter of the previous year, attributed to higher sales from attractive government grants in Singapore, savings in finance costs, and a profit contribution from Netsense Group acquired earlier in the year among others.

Revenue for the period stood at RM23.73 million, a 42.2% improvement from RM16.68 million reported previously.

For the cumulative nine-month period, the group’s net profit stood at RM14.09 million, over a ninefold increase over RM1.54 million reported for the corresponding period of last year.

Revenue for the period grew 21.3% to RM54.97 million from RM45.33 million.

In its Bursa filing, the group expects the economic outlook for 2021 to remain challenging given the recent surge in Covid-19 infections and the return of travel restrictions in Malaysia.

Nevertheless, it opined that the pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digital transformation supported by initiatives by the government. Going forward, it is positive that the demands for technology solutions in Malaysia will continue to grow.

“As such, we view this as an opportunity to push the adoption of technology transformation, leveraging on the demands for technology solutions in Malaysia and Singapore,” said Censof’s group managing director, Shaik Mydin.

The group recently entered into a share sale and purchase agreement to acquire an additional 30.87% equity interest in Asian Business Software Solutions Pte Ltd, which will increase its stake to 89.07% upon completion.

“This is a testament of our efforts as we remain committed to streamline and focus on growing our core businesses which have since produced positive results for the group,” added Ameer.