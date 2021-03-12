Censof inks RM17.86m contract from MOT

PETALING JAYA: Censof Holdings Bhd has accepted a RM17.86 million contract from the Ministry of Transport (MOT) for the development of a commercial vehicle licensing system, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Century Software (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

This contract is for a tenure of 36 months, commencing from April 1, 2021 until March 31, 2024. The licensing system generally caters for the application of commercial licenses for land transportation.

“This contract is a testament of our work in digital transformation and this marks our initiative to strengthen Censof’s position as a significant player in providing software solutions to the government agencies, which will ultimately contribute positively to the group’s bottomline,” said Ameer Shaik Mydin, group managing director of Censof.

“We will constantly stay abreast with the latest developments on innovative technologies for businesses needs and to capitalise on our new experiences, knowledge and capabilities to create and provide improvements to our existing products and solutions,” he added.

To recap, Censof was awarded a contract by the Ministry of Finance in early January this year to provide maintenance and support services for the government’s budget management information system, MyResults. The contract, which is valued at RM10.12 million, is for the tenure of 24 months, from Jan 1, 2021 to Dec 31, 2022.