PETALING JAYA: Censof Holdings Bhd’s net profit for its first quarter ended June 30, 2021 shrank 78.08% to RM1.78 million from RM8.13 million a year ago mainly due to the loss on fair value adjustment on short-term investment of RM2.05 million in Dagang NexChange Bhd (DNeX).

Excluding the fair value adjustment on DNeX, the group would have recorded a growth with an adjusted profit after tax of RM4.3 million in Q1’22, against the adjusted loss after tax of RM800,000 in Q1’21.

Its revenue increased 59.45% to RM21.06 million from RM13.21 million previously due to the higher revenue generated by financial management solution – government (FMS-G) and financial management solution – commercial & SME (FMS-C&SME).

Its group managing director Ameer Shaik Mydin said the group’s results reflect a good start to the current year as it is still yielding results amid the overall economic landscape that have been challenging for everyone.

“Our core businesses remain profitable, and we see strong adoption of digitalisation and implementations of financial management solutions across the Asian regions, particularly within the government and SME sectors.

“The government initiatives (FMS-G and FMS-C&SME) present great prospects for the group in the near future in the face of digital transformation that will further enhance Censof’s business offerings to achieve a better long term financial result. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we are cautiously optimistic that this current financial year will be better than the previous years’ after the major realignment of the group’s core businesses and the significant reduction in borrowings,” he said.

The group expects the performance of the current financial year to be better and encouraging due to the rapid adoption of cloud technology by existing core customers. It added that its continuous review and realignment of the group’s core business activities and greater business synergies can be achieved with more cost savings.