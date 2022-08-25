CGS-CIMB Futures launches Shariah-Compliant Futures Account

PETALING JAYA: CGS-CIMB Futures Sdn Bhd has launched its first Shariah-Compliant Futures (SCF) to improve local investor access and cater to growing demand of sustainable investing.

Investors can now trade Crude Palm Oil Futures (FCPO) and Palm Kernel Oil Futures (FPKO) which are listed on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives with a peace of mind in a complete syariah-compliant environment.

“FCPO and FPKO have been announced by the Shariah Advisory Council of the Securities Commission Malaysia as syariah-compliant product. CGS-CIMB Futures has taken the initiative to create a complete syariah-compliant environment where clients can trade without the worries of involving in syariah non-compliant income,” said CGS-CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd shariah adviser Professor Dr Aznan Hasan.

“Our goal is to offer investors opportunities to invest according to their principles to achieve their investment goals, as well as to generate sustainable and positive impact. In a challenging market condition, investors may consider using futures contracts to diversify their investment portfolio. We have received overwhelming responses from investors since its soft launch during the Invest Shariah Conference 2022 in collaboration with Bursa Malaysia,” said CGS-CIMB Securities CEO and group head of Islamic investment services Ruzi Rani Ajith.

To help investors make better decision for a sustainable future, CGS-CIMB Futures provides traders and hedgers who are interested in SCF a complete syariah-compliant platform to diversify their portfolio and benefit from leverage trading. CGS-CIMB Futures will be hosting a series of webinars to help investors maximise the potential of syariah-compliant futures trading and understanding its leverage features and associated risks.