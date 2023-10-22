Chester Voo redesignated as independent non-executive director of Berjaya Air, AsiaJet

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand) has redesignated Datuk Captain Chester Voo (pix), former CEO of Group Aviation at BLand, to the role of independent non-executive director at Berjaya Air Sdn Bhd and AsiaJet Sdn Bhd effective Dec 1.

This strategic transition underscores the company’s commitment to optimising his extensive experience and expertise in his new capacity.

Voo, a seasoned aviation professional with 29 years of experience, served as CEO of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) from June 2020 to December 2022.

During his tenure, he successfully led the aviation safety regulator through the challenges of the Covid-19 crisis and helped CAAM regain its Category 1 rating from the US Federal Aviation Administration. This accomplishment enabled Malaysian carriers to expand their services to the US.

In his new position, Voo will provide essential guidance to enhance the governance and structure of the aviation businesses for both Berjaya Air and AsiaJet which share a collective mission to deliver secure, compliant, and sustainable travel experiences.

BLand group CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed warmly welcomes Voo to his new role, saying “Datuk Captain Chester Voo is a highly respected figure in the aviation industry and is known for his expertise in aviation safety, flight operations, and regulatory affairs. His transition to his new role is a testament to our commitment to transformative leadership in the aviation sector. His invaluable experience as an accomplished aviation professional and visionary leadership will be instrumental in propelling Berjaya Air and AsiaJet to new heights.”

Berjaya Air has significantly bolstered its fleet through the recent acquisition of two new ATR 72-600 aircraft configured to offer VIP premium services. These additions are poised to elevate the travel experience, reaffirming the commitment to delivering enhanced services with the focus on safety, security, and passenger comfort.

Future plans for Berjaya Air include the expansion of flight capacity on a non-scheduled charter basis, with particular emphasis on destinations where Berjaya owns resorts and underserved regions, aligned with the company’s broader interests in the travel and hospitality sector.

In parallel, AsiaJet recognised the growing popularity of private aviation in the region and the convenience it offers to esteemed travellers. Meeting this demand, AsiaJet has acquired a new Global 6500 private jet as part of an expansion programme.