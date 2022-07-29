China FDI inflow up 17.4 % in H1

BEIJING: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 17.4 per cent year on year to 723.31 billion yuan in the first half of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

Xinhua reported in US dollar terms, the inflow went up 21.8 per cent from a year ago to US$112.35 billion according to the ministry. High-tech industries saw a rapid FDI increase of 33.6 per cent in the first six months.

Specifically, foreign investment in high-tech manufacturing rose 31.1 per cent while that in the high-tech service sector jumped 34.4 per cent.

The service industry received 537.13 billion yuan of foreign investment in the period up 9.2 per cent from a year earlier. Investment from Korea, the US and Germany climbed by 37.2 per cent, 26.1 per cent, and 13.9 per cent, respectively.

The FDI flowing into the country’s western region reported a 43.9 per cent surge in the January-June period followed by 25 per cent in the central region, and 15.6 per cent in the eastern region. — Bernama